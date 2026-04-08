PFL Chicago’s Josh Silveira Will Teach Jordan Newman the Key MMA Formula

Josh Silveira will battle Jordan Newman in the penultimate fight of PFL Chicago but in the final bout thereafter, Newman teammate Sergio Pettis will clash with promotional debutant Mitch McKee. When touching upon the magnitude of the night with specific focus on the night’s final two fights, Silveira said [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

“So they’re going to have their fans there, and I think they’re going to sell the place out. I’m pretty sure it’s gonna be a packed house, for sure. I love it. I love it. I love it. I’m ready to get booed and stuff like that, I guess [laughs].”

“Yeah, Sergio [Pettis], he has that big name, obviously the Pettis brothers. So I think they’re from Milwaukee, but it’s like 40 minutes from Chicago. So I’m sure they’re going to have a huge fan base there. I’m definitely going to enemy territory. Jordan Newman is from the same gym, I believe.”

When offering up his thoughts on Jordan Newman’s skill set and his unbeaten professional MMA run so far, Silveira stated [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

“Yeah, I think Jordan [Newman]; I think he’s great. I think he’s a great fighter. I almost want to say he’s a young guy, but I forget. He’s like 30. He’s not as young. He just has a young record and I think he’s been fighting quite a long time. He just had a lot of cancelled bouts and maybe he was hurt. I’m not sure with his career. So, he doesn’t have as many fights as I think he should like compared to his whole career. But yeah, I take that into accountability.”

“I know he’s undefeated, but that means he hasn’t lost yet. He hasn’t felt that pressure and MMA is a very weird sport. That losing sometimes is part of the formula to get better. So, I’m just going to take advantage of that, of that O. Then if he really is spectacular, man, I’m ready to deal with adversity. I think all his fights, things go his way usually. His last fight, he did get knocked down pretty quick in the first round. But he fought through some adversity, so that’s good.”

“But I’m here. I’m going to finish him or he’s just going to allow me to just control the pace of the fight. Because I’ve been in there so many times. I’ve fought important fights. I’ve lost important fights. I’ve won important fights. I’ve gone through the trials and tribulations, as I call them. When you lose and you go through a dark, dark spot of your career. MMA is weird, man. Unfortunately, eventually you got to run into somebody that makes you have to deal with that.”

“He’s at his hometown, too. He’s going to have some pressure. It is what it is and I’m really excited. I’m excited. I have nothing against him. All respect to him, but I just really think it’s a great matchup. He’s a wrestler, southpaw wrestler. So his right hand is his dominant hand. Kind of similar to me when I first started fighting. I still use some of his; me and him have some of the similar things. So, I kind of know what [Jordan Newman‘s] going to bring to the table for the most part.”