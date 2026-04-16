PFL Belfast: Kelly vs. Wilson – Full Results and Highlights
Emanating from SSE Arena in Northern Ireland, PFL Belfast delivered a loaded fight card in the Emerald Isle, headlined by a high-stakes lightweight class between Jay-Jay Wilson and the undefeated Darragh Kelly.
Originally, Paul Hughes was scheduled to square off against Wilson in the evening’s main event before an injury forced him to bow out of the bout. Instead, fans will see Kelly put his ‘O’ on the line as he looks to secure the biggest win of his mixed martial arts career. Kelly is coming off back-to-back submission victories to kick off his PFL run, while Wilson aims to bounce back following a decision loss against Archie Colgan in October.
In the co-main event, former UFC and Cage Warriors standout fighter Rhys McKee makes his Smart Cage debut when he faces Alex Lohore in a 176-pound catchweight bout.
PFL Belfast Main Card
- Jay Jay Wilson def. Darragh Kelly via KO (strikes) at 0:37 of Round 1.
- Rhys McKee def. Alex Lohore via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).
- Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov def. Tyson Pedro via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).
PFL Belfast Preliminary Card
- Eoin Sheridan def. Chris Mixan via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).
- Caolan Loughran def. Alan Philpot via submission (face crank) at 1:11 of Round 1.
- Omran Chaaban def. Chequina Noso Pedro via TKO (strikes) at 4:16 of Round 2.
- Dean Garnett def. Ciaran Clarke via knockout (spinning elbow) at 1:52 of Round 1.
- Pedro Carvalho def. Sergio Cossio via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).
- David Martinez def. Giannis Bachar via submission (rear-naked choke) at 0:53 of Round 2.
- Sean Gauci def. Liam Gittins via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27).
- Eoghan Masoliver def. Shane Mullen via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:55 of Round 1.
- Chelsea Hackett def. Andrea Vazquez via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).