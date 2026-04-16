PFL Belfast: Kelly vs. Wilson – Full Results and Highlights

Emanating from SSE Arena in Northern Ireland, PFL Belfast delivered a loaded fight card in the Emerald Isle, headlined by a high-stakes lightweight class between Jay-Jay Wilson and the undefeated Darragh Kelly.

Originally, Paul Hughes was scheduled to square off against Wilson in the evening’s main event before an injury forced him to bow out of the bout. Instead, fans will see Kelly put his ‘O’ on the line as he looks to secure the biggest win of his mixed martial arts career. Kelly is coming off back-to-back submission victories to kick off his PFL run, while Wilson aims to bounce back following a decision loss against Archie Colgan in October.

In the co-main event, former UFC and Cage Warriors standout fighter Rhys McKee makes his Smart Cage debut when he faces Alex Lohore in a 176-pound catchweight bout.

PFL Belfast Main Card

Jay Jay Wilson def. Darragh Kelly via KO (strikes) at 0:37 of Round 1.

JAY JAY WILSON DIDN'T WASTE ANY TIME 😱🔥



He hands Darragh Kelly his first ever loss, amateur or pro. #PFLBelfast | Thursday, April 16th | SSE Arena | Belfast, N. Ireland | LIVE NOW on ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/BntmqGjjr2 — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 17, 2026

The Māori Kid Jay Jay Wilson is victorious!



What an amazing night in Belfast 👏#PFLBelfast | Thursday, April 16th | SSE Arena | Belfast, N. Ireland | LIVE NOW on ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/W0C1VjKeUU — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 17, 2026

Rhys McKee def. Alex Lohore via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

McKee connects! 👊#PFLBelfast | Thursday, April 16th | SSE Arena | Belfast, N. Ireland | LIVE NOW on ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/F2ZNQZQvxU — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 17, 2026

IN FRONT OF THE HOME CROWD



Rhys McKee gets it done in his PFL debut 🔥#PFLBelfast | Thursday, April 16th | SSE Arena | Belfast, N. Ireland | LIVE NOW on ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/zlPbPtI53I — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 17, 2026

Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov def. Tyson Pedro via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

TYSON PEDRO NEARLY ENDS IT BUT DOVLET YAGSHIMURADOV REFUSES TO QUIT 😱#PFLBelfast | Thursday, April 16th | SSE Arena | Belfast, N. Ireland | LIVE NOW on ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/d3gZv4BZRG — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 16, 2026

Back in the win column!



Dovlet Yagshimuradov wins a close one against Tyson Pedro 🍿#PFLBelfast | Thursday, April 16th | SSE Arena | Belfast, N. Ireland | LIVE NOW on ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/G8d6dMPAg3 — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 16, 2026

PFL Belfast Preliminary Card

Eoin Sheridan def. Chris Mixan via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

It's been a thriller so far…



ROUND 3 STARTS NOW!#PFLBelfast | Thursday , April 16th | SSE Arena | Belfast, N. Ireland | LIVE NOW on ESPN App | Main Card 7PM EST | ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/3OlOCCskBD — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 16, 2026

How many of these kicks could you take? 😱#PFLBelfast | Thursday , April 16th | SSE Arena | Belfast, N. Ireland | LIVE NOW on ESPN App | Main Card 7PM EST | ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/ziooUnTYpp — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 16, 2026

THE SHERIFF 🤠



Eoin Sheridan gets it done against Chris Mixan#PFLBelfast | Thursday , April 16th | SSE Arena | Belfast, N. Ireland | LIVE NOW on ESPN App | Main Card 7PM EST | ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/18PcoT60hy — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 16, 2026

Caolan Loughran def. Alan Philpot via submission (face crank) at 1:11 of Round 1.

THAT WAS QUICK



Caolan Loughran makes quick work of Alan Philpott in the first round 🔥#PFLBelfast | Thursday , April 16th | SSE Arena | Belfast, N. Ireland | LIVE NOW on ESPN App | Main Card 7PM EST | ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/yB2ZaKs0Fr — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 16, 2026

Omran Chaaban def. Chequina Noso Pedro via TKO (strikes) at 4:16 of Round 2.

OMRAN CHAABAN WITH NO MERCY 😱#PFLBelfast | Thursday , April 16th | SSE Arena | Belfast, N. Ireland | LIVE NOW on ESPN App | Main Card 7PM EST | ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/PfKCAfcnzz — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 16, 2026

Dean Garnett def. Ciaran Clarke via knockout (spinning elbow) at 1:52 of Round 1.

DEAN GARNETT MONSTER KNOCKOUT 😱



Dean Garnett hands Ciaran Clarke his first loss as a professional with a spinning elbow 💥#PFLBelfast | Thursday , April 16th | SSE Arena | Belfast, N. Ireland | LIVE NOW on ESPN App | Main Card 7PM EST | ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/zOQbO0yfEZ — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 16, 2026

Pedro Carvalho def. Sergio Cossio via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Pedro Carvalho defeats Sergio Cossio by unanimous decision. What a fight!#PFLBelfast | Thursday , April 16th | SSE Arena | Belfast, N. Ireland | LIVE NOW on ESPN App | Main Card 7PM EST | ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/z9Cp3pmD4t — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 16, 2026

WHAT A WAY TO FINISH



Pedro Carvalho and Sergio Cossio gave us a crazy final minute 😱#PFLBelfast | Thursday , April 16th | SSE Arena | Belfast, N. Ireland | LIVE NOW on ESPN App | Main Card 7PM EST | ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/GS0lEGFW2L — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 16, 2026

Sergio Cossio brings the pain 👊#PFLBelfast | Thursday , April 16th | SSE Arena | Belfast, N. Ireland | LIVE NOW on ESPN App | Main Card 7PM EST | ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/XvuFMVOqyt — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 16, 2026

David Martinez def. Giannis Bachar via submission (rear-naked choke) at 0:53 of Round 2.

WHAT A TURNAROUND



David Martinez flips the momentum and gets the tap 🍿#PFLBelfast | Thursday , April 16th | SSE Arena | Belfast, N. Ireland | LIVE NOW on ESPN App | Main Card 7PM EST | ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/DW9AbhqBCu — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 16, 2026

Sean Gauci def. Liam Gittins via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27).

Don't blink!



Sean Gauci with a vicious right hand 👊#PFLBelfast | Thursday , April 16th | SSE Arena | Belfast, N. Ireland | LIVE NOW on ESPN App | Main Card 7PM EST | ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/gKDUBKiTay — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 16, 2026

521 total strikes, 0 quit.



Sean Gauci vs. Liam Gittins was an absolute barnburner 😱#PFLBelfast | Thursday , April 16th | SSE Arena | Belfast, N. Ireland | LIVE NOW on ESPN App | Main Card 7PM EST | ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/CTMUjoUCHP — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 16, 2026

Eoghan Masoliver def. Shane Mullen via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:55 of Round 1.

FIRST ROUND SUBMISSION 😱



Eoghan Masoliver with a spectacular first-round finish 💪#PFLBelfast | Thursday , April 16th | SSE Arena | Belfast, N. Ireland | LIVE NOW on ESPN App | Main Card 7PM EST | ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/oJcZhw7q2b — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 16, 2026

Chelsea Hackett def. Andrea Vazquez via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).