PFL Announces Stacked Cards For First Events Of 2019 Regular Season

PFL announces some big fights that will take place on the first three events of this year’s regular season. All three events will take place at NYCB Live on Long Island, N.Y.
Back in February, the Professional Fighters League announced a multi-year broadcast deal with ESPN. Their events will now air on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+. Also, PFL has struck a similar deal with TSN to air their cards in Canada.
Two-time Olympic judo gold medalist Kayla Harrison takes on Russian born Svetlana Khautova in the main event of PFL 1. For PFL 2, defending 2018 PFL featherweight champion Lance Palmer takes on Alex Gilpin in the main event.
Finally, for PFL 3, the return of defending heavyweight champion Philipe Lins will see him take on former Bellator and RIZIN veteran Satoshi Ishii. You can check out the full cards here:
PFL 1 – May 9
ESPN2
Kayla Harrison vs. Svetlana Khautova
Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. John Howard
Ray Cooper III vs. Zane Kamaka
Sarah Kaufman vs. Morgan Frier
Sadibou Sy vs. David Michaud
ESPN+
Handesson Ferreira vs. Bojan Velickovic
Genah Fabian vs. Bobbi Jo Dalziel
Gamzat Khiramagomedov vs. Glaico Franca
Andre Fialho vs. Chris Curtis
Larissa Pacheco vs. Roberta Samad
PFL 2 – May 23
ESPN+
Lance Palmer vs. Alex Gilpin
Chris Wade vs. Nate Andrews
Andre Harrison vs. TBD
Ramsey Nijem vs. Ronys Torres
Akhmed Aliev vs. Carlao Silva
Alexandre Almeida vs. Luis Rafael Laurentino
Islam Mamedov vs. Ylies Djiroun
Rashid Magomedov vs. Loik Radzhabov
ESPN2
Natan Schulte vs. Bao Yincang
Alexandre Bezerra vs. Jeremy Kennedy
Damon Jackson vs. Movlid Khaybulaev
Steven Siler vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov
PFL 3 – June 6
ESPN+
Philipe Lins vs. Satoshi Ishii
Kelvin Tiller vs. Muhammed Dereese
Maxim Grishin vs. Jordan Johnson
Valdrin Istrefi vs. Ali Isaev
Rakim Cleveland vs. Viktor Nemkov
Ronny Markes vs. Sigi Pesaleli
Rashid Yusupov vs. Mikhail Mokhnatkin
Alex Nicholson vs. Francimar Barroso
ESPN2
Vinny Magalhaes vs. Emiliano Sordi
Dan Spohn vs. Bozigit Ataev
Jared Rosholt vs. Denis Goltsov
Ben Edwards vs. Ante Delija