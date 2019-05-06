PFL Announces Stacked Cards For First Events Of 2019 Regular Season

Spread the word!













PFL announces some big fights that will take place on the first three events of this year’s regular season. All three events will take place at NYCB Live on Long Island, N.Y.

Back in February, the Professional Fighters League announced a multi-year broadcast deal with ESPN. Their events will now air on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+. Also, PFL has struck a similar deal with TSN to air their cards in Canada.

Two-time Olympic judo gold medalist Kayla Harrison takes on Russian born Svetlana Khautova in the main event of PFL 1. For PFL 2, defending 2018 PFL featherweight champion Lance Palmer takes on Alex Gilpin in the main event.

Finally, for PFL 3, the return of defending heavyweight champion Philipe Lins will see him take on former Bellator and RIZIN veteran Satoshi Ishii. You can check out the full cards here:

PFL 1 – May 9

ESPN2

Kayla Harrison vs. Svetlana Khautova

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. John Howard

Ray Cooper III vs. Zane Kamaka

Sarah Kaufman vs. Morgan Frier

Sadibou Sy vs. David Michaud

ESPN+

Handesson Ferreira vs. Bojan Velickovic

Genah Fabian vs. Bobbi Jo Dalziel

Gamzat Khiramagomedov vs. Glaico Franca

Andre Fialho vs. Chris Curtis

Larissa Pacheco vs. Roberta Samad

PFL 2 – May 23

ESPN+

Lance Palmer vs. Alex Gilpin

Chris Wade vs. Nate Andrews

Andre Harrison vs. TBD

Ramsey Nijem vs. Ronys Torres

Akhmed Aliev vs. Carlao Silva

Alexandre Almeida vs. Luis Rafael Laurentino

Islam Mamedov vs. Ylies Djiroun

Rashid Magomedov vs. Loik Radzhabov

ESPN2

Natan Schulte vs. Bao Yincang

Alexandre Bezerra vs. Jeremy Kennedy

Damon Jackson vs. Movlid Khaybulaev

Steven Siler vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov

PFL 3 – June 6

ESPN+

Philipe Lins vs. Satoshi Ishii

Kelvin Tiller vs. Muhammed Dereese

Maxim Grishin vs. Jordan Johnson

Valdrin Istrefi vs. Ali Isaev

Rakim Cleveland vs. Viktor Nemkov

Ronny Markes vs. Sigi Pesaleli

Rashid Yusupov vs. Mikhail Mokhnatkin

Alex Nicholson vs. Francimar Barroso

ESPN2

Vinny Magalhaes vs. Emiliano Sordi

Dan Spohn vs. Bozigit Ataev

Jared Rosholt vs. Denis Goltsov

Ben Edwards vs. Ante Delija