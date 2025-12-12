PFL Announces Historic Debut in Spain Set for March 2026 with Costello van Steenis vs. Fabian Edwards

ByTimothy Wheaton
Fabian Edwards

The PFL confirmed today that it will become the first major global mixed martial arts organization to hold an event in Spain. PFL Madrid is scheduled to take place on Friday, March 20, 2026, at the Palacio Vistalegre. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the promotion’s growth, establishing a foothold in the Spanish market ahead of competitors.

PFL Madrid Breaking News

Headlining the inaugural Spanish card is a PFL Middleweight World Title bout between reigning champion Costello “The Spaniard” van Steenis and the 2025 PFL Middleweight World Tournament Champion, Fabian “The Assassin” Edwards. Van Steenis (17-3) will enjoy home-field advantage as he attempts to defend his belt against Birmingham’s Edwards (16-4) in a rematch of their closely contested 2020 bout, which Van Steenis won via split decision.

READ MORE:  Betting Breakdown: Giga Chikadze vs. Kevin Vallejos at UFC Vegas 112
PFL Madrid Costello van Steenis vs. Fabian Edwards

Costello van Steenis vs. Fabian Edwards

Van Steenis enters the defense following a dramatic victory in Cape Town last July. In a bout that is widely considered one of the sport’s greatest comebacks, Van Steenis submitted the previously undefeated Johnny Eblen with a rear-naked choke in the final 10 seconds of the fifth round to capture the undisputed title. Conversely, Edwards secured his position as the number one contender by winning the 2025 PFL Middleweight World Tournament. He culminated his season with a decisive third-round head kick knockout over Dalton Rosta to claim the tournament championship.

PFL CEO John Martin emphasized the historical significance of the event. “We are making history by becoming the first global MMA company to host an event in Spain, and we are going to make it an unforgettable evening of elite action at Palacio Vistalegre,” Martin stated. He noted the high stakes for both athletes, highlighting Van Steenis’ “storybook ending” in South Africa and Edwards’ momentum following his tournament victory.

READ MORE:  Lazy King vs. Magomed Umalatov & Amin Ayoub vs. Makkasharip Zaynukov Added to PFL: Road to Dubai

General sales will commence on Monday, December 15. They first met on September 26, 2020, in Milan, Italy, headlining Bellator Euro Series 8. At the time, Edwards was an undefeated prospect (9-0) with a lot of hype, while Van Steenis was looking to bounce back from a loss to John Salter.​ The fight itself was a grueling, tactical three-round affair that split the judges and the fanbase. That loss was the first blemish on Edwards’ professional record.

READ MORE:  Watch: Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Sean Strickland Go Snowboarding

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been a dedicated follower of these sports for decades. Tim has covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events as an on camera personality.

Tim also works with a host of other media outlets such as Calf Kick Sports, DAZN, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, MMA News, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts