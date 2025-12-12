PFL Announces Historic Debut in Spain Set for March 2026 with Costello van Steenis vs. Fabian Edwards

The PFL confirmed today that it will become the first major global mixed martial arts organization to hold an event in Spain. PFL Madrid is scheduled to take place on Friday, March 20, 2026, at the Palacio Vistalegre. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the promotion’s growth, establishing a foothold in the Spanish market ahead of competitors.

PFL Madrid Breaking News

Headlining the inaugural Spanish card is a PFL Middleweight World Title bout between reigning champion Costello “The Spaniard” van Steenis and the 2025 PFL Middleweight World Tournament Champion, Fabian “The Assassin” Edwards. Van Steenis (17-3) will enjoy home-field advantage as he attempts to defend his belt against Birmingham’s Edwards (16-4) in a rematch of their closely contested 2020 bout, which Van Steenis won via split decision.

Costello van Steenis vs. Fabian Edwards

Van Steenis enters the defense following a dramatic victory in Cape Town last July. In a bout that is widely considered one of the sport’s greatest comebacks, Van Steenis submitted the previously undefeated Johnny Eblen with a rear-naked choke in the final 10 seconds of the fifth round to capture the undisputed title. Conversely, Edwards secured his position as the number one contender by winning the 2025 PFL Middleweight World Tournament. He culminated his season with a decisive third-round head kick knockout over Dalton Rosta to claim the tournament championship.

PFL CEO John Martin emphasized the historical significance of the event. “We are making history by becoming the first global MMA company to host an event in Spain, and we are going to make it an unforgettable evening of elite action at Palacio Vistalegre,” Martin stated. He noted the high stakes for both athletes, highlighting Van Steenis’ “storybook ending” in South Africa and Edwards’ momentum following his tournament victory.

General sales will commence on Monday, December 15. They first met on September 26, 2020, in Milan, Italy, headlining Bellator Euro Series 8. At the time, Edwards was an undefeated prospect (9-0) with a lot of hype, while Van Steenis was looking to bounce back from a loss to John Salter.​ The fight itself was a grueling, tactical three-round affair that split the judges and the fanbase. That loss was the first blemish on Edwards’ professional record.