PFL 6 Results:

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) continues the road to a million dollars with tonight’s sixth show.
Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey will host the sixth episode of the inaugural season. The evening will culminate when Ray Cooper III takes on Pavel Kusch in the nights main event. However, many fans will be tuning in specifically to watch Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison who fights Jozette Cotton in a featured main-card bout.
LowkickMMA will post results as they happen.
Facebook Prelims:
Gasan Umalatov vs. Eddie Gordon
- Gasan Umalatov defeats Eddie Gordon via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Louis Taylor vs. Andre Lobato
- Louis Taylor defeats Andre Lobato via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
Shamil Gamzatov vs. Rex Harris
Abusupiyan Magomedov vs. Anderson Gonçalves
John Howard vs. Bruno Santos
Jake Shields vs. Herman Terrado
Rick Story vs. Carlton Minus
NBCSN Main Card:
João Zeferino vs. Yuri Villefort
Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Jonatan Westin
Kayla Harrison vs. Jozette Cotton
Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Bojan Velickovic
Ray Cooper III vs. Pavel Kusch