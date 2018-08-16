PFL 6 Results:

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) continues the road to a million dollars with tonight’s sixth show.

Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey will host the sixth episode of the inaugural season. The evening will culminate when Ray Cooper III takes on Pavel Kusch in the nights main event. However, many fans will be tuning in specifically to watch Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison who fights Jozette Cotton in a featured main-card bout.

LowkickMMA will post results as they happen.

Facebook Prelims:

Gasan Umalatov vs. Eddie Gordon

Gasan Umalatov defeats Eddie Gordon via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Louis Taylor vs. Andre Lobato

Louis Taylor defeats Andre Lobato via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Shamil Gamzatov vs. Rex Harris

Abusupiyan Magomedov vs. Anderson Gonçalves

John Howard vs. Bruno Santos

Jake Shields vs. Herman Terrado

Rick Story vs. Carlton Minus

NBCSN Main Card:

João Zeferino vs. Yuri Villefort

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Jonatan Westin

Kayla Harrison vs. Jozette Cotton

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Bojan Velickovic

Ray Cooper III vs. Pavel Kusch