Report – Petr Yan set for return fight against Marcus McGhee at UFC Abu Dhabi in July

Former interim and undisputed bantamweight champion, Petr Yan is set for his return to action at UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi, taking on the surging 10-1 contender, Marcus McGhee on July 27. from the Etihad Arena in the United Arab Emirates.

Yan, who currently holds the number two rank at the bantamweight limit, has been sidelined since he took main event honors at UFC Fight Night Macau, landing a hard-fought unanimous decision win over former flyweight king, Deiveson Figueiredo.

As for the surging number thirteen ranked McGhee, the bantamweight upstart most recently turned in a unanimous decision win over the returning Jonathan Martinez at UFC 309 back in November of last year at Madison Square Garden.

Petr Yan set to fight Marcus McGhee at UFC Abu Dhabi

News of Petr Yan’s return against Marcus McGhee was first reported by CageSide Press on social media this evening.

“Petr Yan vs. Marcus McGhee is signed and official for #UFCAbuDhabi on July 26, sources tell Cageside Press,” The outlet posted.

In the midst of a two-fight winning run after snapping his three-fight skid, Russian technican, Yan turned in a unanimous decision win over perennial contender, Song Yadong earlier last year in Miami.

A former bantamweight champion, Yan scooped the vacant crown in a 2020 knockout win over Jose Aldo, before then winning interim spoils the following year in a decision win over Cory Sandhagen in Abu Dhabi.

For McGhee, the LFA alum has so far enjoyed an impressive winning spree spanning four fights since his Octagon debut. Before his win over Martinez, McGhee had landed notable victories over the likes of Gaston Bolanos, and JP Buys.

UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi takes place on July 27. from the Etihad Arena in the UAE, with a high-stakes middleweight clash between former champion, Robert Whittaker, and the streaking, Reinier de Ridder set to take main event honors.