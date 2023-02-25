Peter Queally TKO’d with savage elbow strike by Bryce Logan after incredible ‘Zombie’ walkout – Bellator 291 highlights

Ireland’s Peter Queally came up short at Bellator 291, crumbling under a brutal shot from Bryce Logan in the 1st round.

Peter Queally’s walkout to The Cranberries ‘Zombie’ remains one of the most electrifying moments in modern MMA. Unfortunately, the ‘Showstoppers’ performances have not quite lived up to his walkouts as of late, as he is now 1-3 in his last 4 bouts.

At Bellator 291, Queally once again had the 3Arena on its feet as he made the walk to the octagon. The Irishman faced off against former LFA champion Bryce Logan, who was looking to pick up his first win under the Bellator banner. Queally started strong, landing his early shots and seemingly forcing Logan onto the back foot.

However, after clinching up, Logan would force Queally up against the cage. As Logan broke away, he landed a brutal elbow that essentially ended the night for Queally. Ground and pound shots quickly forced the referee to step in. In the aftermath of the fight, Logan could be seen telling the Irish crowd to be quiet.

Check out the highlights from Bryce Logan’s first-round TKO over Peter Queally below: