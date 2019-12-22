Spread the word!













Top ranked bantamweight Pedro Munhoz wants to challenge himself against the divisions best fighter, which in his opinion is Petr Yan. ‘No Mercy’ is considered by some as the bogeyman at 135lbs. Despite that, Munhoz insists he has been trying to fight him for quite some time. Speaking to MMA Junkie, he said.

“I heard some interviews with Urijah Faber saying nobody wants to fight Petr Yan, but I have text right here to Sean Shelby back-and-forth and for the last six seven months I’ve been asking for that fight.

“The idea that nobody in the division wants to fight him, that’s not true. I have the facts here that I’ve been asking for the fight for the last six months, and not because I think it’s going to be an easy or anything.

“I’m here in the UFC wanting a top-five opponent. I’m number six right now and I never picked fights. I want fights that are going to give me a challenge like Cody Garbrandt and many other fighters, those are the kind of fights I like to do. And if the guy wants to knock me out and finish me, that’s what I like because I like to push my limits. I’m not going to run so we’re going to fight and that’s my idea. I go there to kill or be killed.”

Yan is now ranked at #3 in the division after picking up an impressive, highlight reel KO win over Urijah Faber at UFC 245. Whilst #6 ranked Muhnoz last fought in June where he snapped a 3-fight win streak in a decision defeat to Aljamain Sterling. Despite losing Munhoz refuses to take a drop-in opposition and wants to fight the best fighter UFC have to offer.

“I know his capability, I know he’s tough, I have nothing against him, but I want to challenge myself with the best fighters. I think the best fighter in that division is him. I head in some interviews that people were avoiding him, but I have the facts right here on my phone that I have been asking for the fight for the last six, seven months. Just tell me the date, just tell me the time, we can do that in the U.S.”

Do you think Munhoz could be the guy to beat Petr Yan?