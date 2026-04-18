Paweł Pawlak Pounds His Way to Successful Title Defense Against Mamed Khalidov – KSW 117 Highlights

Paweł Pawlak successfully defended his middleweight crown at KSW 117, defeating Mamed Khalidov via TKO in the evening’s main event.

Khalidov came out swinging big early, looking to score a spectacular finish in the opening moments of the middleweight title clash. However, Khalidov only managed to connect with 10 total strikes in the first two rounds as Pawlak managed distance and kept the Russian at bay with his superior footwork.

Khalidov started to lose steam in the third, which prompted Pawlak to secure an early takedown in the fourth. Pinning his opponent near the fence, Pawlak punished Khalidov with a series of strikes that busted up the challenger’s right eye.

Just when it appeared that Khalidov would survive the stanza, Pawlak turned up the heat and started dropping bombs on the Russian. With Pawlak in survival mode, the referee opted to step in and bring a stop to the contest with only one second left in the round.

Official Result: Paweł Pawlak def. Mamed Khalidov via TKO (ground and pound) at 4:59 of Round 4 to retain the KSW middleweight championship.

Check Out Highlights From Paweł Pawlak vs. Mamed Khalidov at KSW 117: