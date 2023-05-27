Slated to make his return to the Octagon at UFC 291 at the end of July, former middleweight championship challenger, is now “dialed in” to the sport again – according to promotional president, Dana White, ahead of a fight with Ikram Aliskerov.

Costa, the current #5 ranked middleweight contender, is set to feature on the main card of UFC 291 on July 29. at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah – taking on Dana White’s Contender Series alum, Aliskerov in a rather surprising matchup for the Belo Horizonte native.

Recently agreeing terms on a reportedly lucrative, new multi-fight deal with the organization, Brazilian contender, Paulo Costa most recently featured on the main card of UFC 278 in August of last year – snapping a run of two consecutive losses in a unanimous decision victory against former undisputed division champion, Luke Rockhold.

Paulo Costa has laughed off confirmation of his fight with Ikram Aliskerov at UFC 291

Despite scoffing and laughing at White’s confirmation of his return against Aliskerov at UFC 291 in July, Costa has been referred to as “dialled in” now amid the re-upping of his new deal by White, nevertheless.

“I think that every fighter we deal with is different in certain ways,” Dana White told Ag Fight during a recent interview. “Some are easy, some are tougher, but that’s our job. That’s what we do. Our job is to get deals done, and we finally got him (Paulo Costa) dialled in, and it will be fun to see him fight in Utah.”

“His last fight with (Luke Rockhold) was awesome, it was an incredible war,” Dana White explained. “It’s one of those fights that if you were there live that night or watching on TV, it’s a fight you’ll never forget. So, he’s fun to watch. It’ll be good to have him back.”

During his Octagon tenure, Paulo Costa has landed victories over the likes of the above-mentioned, Rockhold, as well as former welterweight champion, Johny Hendricks, Uriah Hall, and former middleweight title challenger, Yoel Romero.