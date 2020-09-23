UFC middleweight title contender Paulo Costa has fired back Israel Adesanya who has spent much of the build-up to their UFC 253 title fight suggesting the Brazilian is using performing-enhancing drugs.

In an interview with Submission Radio last month Adesanya explained that USADA had been frequently testing him, but he didn’t believe the anti-doping organization is doing the same for Costa, he said.

“I got tested twice in the last three weeks. Twice in the last three weeks I got tested. At night, cause they tried to catch me off guard. So, it was the first time they ever tested me at night. So, where’s your t-shirt? I’ve been tested over 30 times, but where’s your t-shirt? I know what it’s like. I’m from Lagos City, Nigeria. I know what it’s like in certain countries where money talks. Where if you flash your gun, people act a certain way. I know what it’s like. You’ve heard stories about Brazil with people running up to gyms to test people and then they’re not compliant of certain things. But yeah, I just know what it’s like. But I don’t mind. I just like bringing that up cause I want it to be known, cause I said on record, I’m gonna pop him before USADA pops him. So, I’m gonna beat him. And then when he gets popped by USADA down the line, I’ll be like, yup, I still whooped his ass even when he was on steroids. That would make a great story.”

Speaking to TSN Costa finally hit back at the doping claims. He says his physique is down to a combination of factors, one such factor being good genes.

“You know it is a joke to me. It is all that he has to say about me,” Costa said. “I have a great team by my side, the best of the best, I have good doctors, good trainers, good condition, and physical trainers, I have a bunch of very, very high-quality people around me. And, I believe I have some kind of genetics that help me and I love to train and work out. When you put all these ingredients and mix them, you have a great result. That is why.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Do you believe Paulo Costa is the product of good genes and a great team or something else?