Paulo Costa released his first statement on social media following UFC Vegas 41 last night.

Costa was outpointed by Marvin Vettori over five rounds in their light heavyweight headliner as both fighters took part in a back-and-forth war.

He has since posted a statement on Instagram on Sunday. Here’s what he had to say (translated via Google):

“Thank you Lord, thank you all for your support. I think I caused more damage to my opponent and for that reason I should have won, but in order to leave no doubt, I had to get the knockout. Despite this, I didn’t do enough to feel like a winner, I’m very critical of myself because I know my potential. I’ll make sure I don’t leave it to the judges next time. I will correct what you need and continue to be aggressive and forceful. God be praised always, amen.”

Although there was plenty of drama going into the fight with Costa’s weight issues, he performed extremely well given the circumstances and hurt Vettori with a head kick in the second round.

However, he was also deducted a point in the second round for an eye poke on Vettori. Even without the point deduction, Costa would have lost as all three judges scored it 48-46. However, Costa felt he should have won regardless.

“Man, I really don’t understand why the judges saw that result. I really believe I won,” Paulo Costa said during the post-fight press conference (via Middle Easy). “And about the referee, very good referee. I don’t understand why he took one point from me in the very first stoppage [accidental eye poke].

“…I’m disappointed because I think I won but Marvin did a very good job.”

How did you score it?