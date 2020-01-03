Paulo Costa Not The Most Tested Athlete By USADA

It turns out Paulo Costa is not the most tested athlete by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

Costa recently shared a news article which stated that he was the most tested male athlete in 2019 by USADA with 14 tests. Given all the allegations that he is on performance enhancing drugs, the news was particularly satisfying for Costa as he added a message to his doubters:

“Most tested athlete of the year,” he wrote. “Soon I’ll open all my workouts and feeding plan completely to transform your body and performance. Stay tuned.”

However, the USADA website tells another story (via Bloody Elbow). UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley was the most tested athlete in 2019 after undergoing 26 tests. In second were former UFC featherweight king Jose Aldo and welterweight Chance Rencountre with 17.

Costa is actually joint-third along with the likes of Kelvin Gastelum, Claudia Gadelha, Donald Cerrone, and Omari Akhmedov. So it turns out “The Eraser” wasn’t the most tested athlete last year after all.

But that’s not too much of a big deal. The fact that he was joint-third is enough to prove a point to all his doubters and naysayers.

What do you make of Costa’s drug testing last year?