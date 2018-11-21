Paul Heyman Voices His Confidence In Lesnar vs. Cormier Happening

Paul Heyman voices confidence in the UFC making a fight happen between heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and Brock Lesnar.

It’s been established that Cormier would like to make his next title defense against Lesnar at the UFC 233 event. Whether that fight happens remains to be seen. This is the target date but that may have changed. The reason for that is due to Cormier just beating Derrick Lewis at UFC 230 earlier this month.

This feud kicked off when Lesnar was invited by Cormier into the cage after he won the title from Stipe Miocic. He won the UFC heavyweight belt in the main event of the UFC 226 pay-per-view event. This fight went down at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This led to Lesnar accepting the invitation and shoving Cormier in the process. He then called out the heavyweight division. Lesnar told ‘DC’ that he was coming for him. As a result, it was designed to start the build for this upcoming fight.

Although Heyman is a manager for Lesnar on WWE television, he doesn’t have an actual managerial position. However, the two have been friends for decades. TMZ Sports recently caught up with Heyman where he talked about this potential fight. At the end of the day, Heyman thinks that as long as the money is right, this fight goes down.