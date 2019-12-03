Paul Felder Signs New Multi-Fight Deal With UFC

Spread the word!













UFC lightweight competitor Paul Felder has signed a new multi-fight deal with the UFC. MMA Fighting confirmed the news with Felder’s manager Brian Butler of Suckerpunch Entertainment.

Details surrounding the new deal were not made public. Butler noted the new deal came along with Felder’s bout agreement to fight Dan Hooker at UFC Auckland on February 23. Felder is said to be “very happy” with the new terms. Since joining the UFC in 2014, Felder has quickly risen to the top ranks of the 155-pound division.

During that time, Felder has proven to be one of the more entertaining combatants to grace the UFC’s Octagon as well. Felder is currently on a two-fight win streak, last defeating Edson Barboza at UFC 242 in September. Currently the No. 6-ranked lightweight in the UFC, Felder has the opportunity to make quite a statement in enemy territory against Hooker in New Zealand.

Aside from his work inside the Octagon, Felder has also been part of the UFC’s broadcast team as a color commentator. The 35-year-old has managed to keep very busy during his time with the UFC, and it looks like he continues to be a part of the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion’s plans moving forward.

