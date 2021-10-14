Former UFC Lightweight turned octagon-side analyst, Paul Felder could possibly be making a comeback some time in the near future.

Felder announced his retirement from the UFC back in May after his split decision loss to Rafael Dos Anjos. He took that fight against ‘RDA’ on short notice and put up a decent fight against him in the main event of the card. Felder retired to put his focus into being an analyst and calling some fights as well. He has done a good job in the booth as well and fills in nicely when Joe Rogan isn’t able to call a fight, and does well next to Rogan.

At the moment, Felder is only contemplating a comeback. It has only been a few months since he hung up the gloves, but being the competitor he is, he already may want to come back. It must be tough knowing you can still fight while calling the action and still being so close to the sport.

“Truthfully, for the first time in a very long time since retirement, I feel like since the triathlon season has slowed and there’s not a lot of races, that I’ve really kind of had a chance to reflect on that it’s over, that I’m not fighting anymore,” Felder said while contemplating his return. “I have missed it tremendously. I’ve started hitting pads, I’ve started doing stuff. Now, that’s not to say that I’m making some comeback. But I’m definitely going home, I want to train with Sean Brady and the guys a little bit. I want to see how I feel after a week of training with guys like Sean Brady, Jeremiah Wells, Pat Sabatini, and Andrei Petroski — these guys that are all Philly guys in the UFC now — kicking my ass, and then we’ll go from there.” (BJPenn.com)

The Philly native may be getting those competitive juices flowing while training back at the Renzo Gracie Academy in Philadelphia. Felder currently holds a record of 9-6 inside the UFC and was at one time ranked inside the top 10 of the Lightweight division.

Do you think Paul Felder should return to fighting?