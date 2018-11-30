Paul Daley vs. Michael ‘Venom’ Page Finally Set – But Not For UK

The long-awaited Paul Daley vs. Michael ‘Venom’ Page fight is finally scheduled. However, it may not be taking place where you’d expect it to.

According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Daley vs. Page will take place on February 16, 2019, from the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut:

Breaking: Per sources, the long awaited Bellator grudge match between Paul Daley and Michael ‘Venom’ Page will take place Feb. 16 at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut. pic.twitter.com/XKGS7IcE50 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 30, 2018

The announcement is a bit surprising given that both Daley and ‘Venom’ Page are British. The two flashy strikers are arguably at the top of the UK’s short list of true MMA stars.

Okamoto reported that the fight was considered for the UK, and many indeed wanted it to be. But with multiple considerations being taken into place, it was ultimately booked for the US. It will air live in the UK:

I know many are surprised Daley/MVP not taking place in England. It was definitely discussed from what I've heard, and multiple parties wanted it there. Bellator has various partners who have a say in these decisions though. The fight will air live in the UK. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 30, 2018

Overall, the fight has been talked about for years. It’s finally here and will feature what will certainly be a colorful, trash talk-filled buildup between the two top stars.

The promotion avoids having it air on tape delay in the US. Did Bellator get it right by booking the fight for the States?