Paul Daley Calls Out Michael Page After Signing New Deal

Not only has Paul “Semtex” Daley signed a new multi-fight, multi-year deal with Bellator, but the brash Brit will be competing in the welterweight world grand prix as well.

The resigning of Daley was something that didn’t seem possible just a few short weeks ago, as the hard-hitting welterweight had some harsh words for President Scott Coker following his loss to Jon Fitch at Bellator 199 earlier this year.

It appears both Coker and Daley have buried the hatchet in the interest of making money.

Speaking to MMAjunkie earlier today, Coker would not specify on who “Semtex” would be fighting in the first round of the grand prix, but he did reiterate that Daley would, in fact, be apart of the tournament as the tenth official combatant. His manager Ali Adbelaziz told MMA Fighting that he hopes Daley will fight Michael “Venom” Page after a long, bad blood-filled backstory between the two British knockout specialists:

“This is who me and Paul want to fight, and who the fans want to see fight, “Abdelaziz said. “I’m so honored to be part of this, and I have no doubt Paul to going to knock him the f*ck out.”

The welterweight world grand prix is set to kick off Sept. 29 in San Jose, Calif. The event will be the first to take place on new streaming platform DAZN. The 170-pound tournament is coming together nicely. Here is the list of fighters that have already been officially announced to take part in the tournament:

Rory MacDonald

Lorenz Larkin

Ed Ruth

Paul Daley

Jon Fitch

Douglas Lima

Andrey Koreshkov

Yaroslav Amosov.

Michael Page

Neiman Gracie