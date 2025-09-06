Modestas Bukauskas Finishes Paul Craig with Spectacular Buzzer-Beating KO – UFC Paris Highlights

Modestas Bukauskas delivered a buzzer-beating knockout finish against Paul Craig at UFC Paris.

Bukauskas was more than willing to play the clinch game with Craig. Initially, that seemed like a bad idea until the final second of the opening round when Bukauskas had ‘Bearjew’ flat on his back and unleashed an absolutely hellacious elbow that busted him open just as the horn went off.

With Craig unable to get back to his feet following the end of the round, the referee had no choice but to wave off the bout, handing the Scot his fourth straight loss inside the Octagon.

Official Result: Modestas Bukauskas def. Paul Craig via KO (elbow) at 5:00 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Paul Craig vs. Modestas Bukauskas at UFC Paris:

Modestas Bukauskas with a HELLBOW to KO Paul Craig in the last second of the first-round #UFCParis pic.twitter.com/kO3q3Al0kN — Steven Rae (@stevenrae_) September 6, 2025