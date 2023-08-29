Off the back of his impressive middleweight divisional bow against Andre Muniz at UFC London back in July, Scottish grappling ace, Paul Craig will continue his tenure at 185lbs – booking his first headliner under the banner of the promotion in a headliner on November 18. against Brendan Allen at UFC Vegas 82.

Craig, who landed at the middleweight limit at UFC London back in July, managed to scoop the number thirteen rank in the weight class with his victory over Muniz – defeating the Brazilian with a slew of second round ground elbows. The win also earned Craig a Performance of the Night bonus to boot.

In the midst of a stunning five-fight winning run recently, number ten ranked middleweight contender, Allen most recently submitted Brazilian contender, Bruno Silva at UFC Jacksonville back in June – racking up his stunning thirteenth career submission win. November’s clash with Paul Craig will come as Brendan Allen’s second in a headlining bracket, having himself submitted the aforenoted, Muniz back in February.

The official UFC Europe account on social media platform, X, confirmed the headlining fight between Criag and Allen this Tuesday afternoon.

“Main event!” UFC Eupore posted. “@PaulCraig gets a five rounder against @BrendanAllenMMA at #UFCVEgas82!”

Snapping a two-fight losing skid at the light heavyweight limit in his July return in the capital, Paul Craig had suffered back-to-back losses against Volkan Oezdemir, as well last Johnny Walker – the latter of which back in January in a trip to Brazil for the Airdrie native.

17-6-1 as a professional, during his tenure at the light heavyweight limit, grappling specialist, Criag had landed victories over the likes of Magomed Ankalaev, Kennedy Nzechukwu, Shogun Rua, Jamahal Hill, and Nikita Krylov to name a few.

As part of his stunning five-fight winning spree, Allen has also defeated the likes of the above-mentioned SIlva and Muniz, as well as Krzysztof Jotko – and holds a middleweight division win over Kevin Holland to boot.