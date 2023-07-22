Returning to the winner’s enclosure in his middleweight divisional bow, Scottish grappler, Paul Craig has turned in another stoppage under the banner of the UFC, landing an eventual second round ground elbows TKO win over Brazilian grappler, Andre Muniz in a main card pairing.

Making his middleweight divisional bow following a pair of back-to-back losses to both Volkan Oezdemir and Johnny Walker in his two most recent outings, Airdrie native, Craig is likely set to earn a spot in the top-15 of the middleweight pile come Tuesday and the new ranking updates, laying waste to Dana White’s Contender Series product, Muniz tonight.

Scrambling with the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace in a grappling-heavy second round exchange, Craig swept the Brazilian before backing him to the fence, and laying down a slew of ground elbows, eventually turning in a TKO stoppage victory.

Below, catch the highlights from Paul Craig’s win at UFC London