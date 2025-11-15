Patryk Kaczmarczyk Submits Adam Soldaev to Win Interim Featherweight Title – KSW 112 Highlights

Patryk Kaczmarczyk captured the interim featherweight world title on Saturday, submitting Adam Soldaev in the fifth round of their KSW 112 headliner.

Kaczmarczyk nearly ended things in the opening minute of the second round after narrowly whiffing on a spinning heel kick. Soldaev avoided the blow, but he was momentarily taken off his feet, allowing Kaczmarczyk to rush in and unleash a series of strikes against the fence.

Soldaev ultimately weathered the storm and made it out of the round. However, Soldaev was only delaying the inevitable.

In the fifth and final stanza, Kaczmarczyk cinched in a rear-naked choke with less than two minutes to go in the fight, earning his seventh career win under the KSW banner and claiming interim gold.

Official Result: Patryk Kaczmarczyk def. Adam Soldaev via submission (rear-naked choke) at 0:00 of Round 5 to win the interim featherweight world championship.

Check Out Highlights From Patryk Kaczmarczyk vs. Adam Soldaev at KSW 112: