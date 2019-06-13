Patricio Freire Mocks Michael Chandler With KO Victory Celebration

Spread the word!













Patricio Freire decided to have some fun with Michael Chandler on social media by mocking him. Despite it being a month since he scored a win over his rival, Freire isn’t letting the former champion down.

Freire scored a 61-second TKO victory over Chandler at the Bellator 221 event on May 11, 2019, at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois that aired on DAZN. This was a big showdown for Chandler, as he put the lightweight title on the line for this highly-anticipated grudge fight.

As a result of the win, Freire added that to his own featherweight title. Freire took to his official Instagram account where he celebrated the win, as well as continued his accusation of Chandler being on performance-enhancing drugs.

Patricio Freire Mocks Michael Chandler Yet Again

He also showed off his displeasure with Chandler bringing up his past win over Patricio’s brother Patricky. He wrote the following:

“A month ago I beat the @bellatormma’s LW GOAT in 61 seconds @mikechandlermma. Most people doubted me. For almost 3 years this PED abuser kept posting the video of his KO over my brother and tagging us, saying he’d beat me. Now I hear he’s been having trouble to sleep, which is weird to hear since he slept so fast on the fight.

I told you you’d pay! You’ll remember this for the rest of your life. Thank you to all my team @pitbullbrothers and those who helped me make this possible!”