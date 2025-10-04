Newcomer Jakub Wikłacz Defeats Patchy Mix by Split Decision – UFC 320 Highlights

Octagon newcomer Jakub Wikłacz stunned Patchy Mix at UFC 320, earning a split decision victory over the former Bellator star.

After eating a stiff right hand from Wikłacz in the first, Mix looked to get his ground game going, scoring a solid takedown against the Polish newcomer. However, Mix’s success didn’t last long as Wikłacz quickly reversed position, mounting Mix with plenty of time left on the clock.

Wikłacz controlled the remainder of the round, eventually moving into side control and landing a few solid shots.

Sporting some nasty swelling above his right Mix, started to find some success in the second, mixing up his striking and securing some solid takedowns. Wikłacz did a good job of getting to his feet each time, but Mix’s relentless grappling started to wear on the former KSW champion.

Wikłacz tried to steal the round with some solid knees in the clinch, but a little dirty boxing from Mix likely sent us to the third round with the fight all tied up.

After a mostly dominant round on the mat, Mix went back to the grappling, landing a takedown in the early going. That appeared to be enough to lock up the round and secure a much-needed win inside the Octagon. However, the judges didn’t seem to agree.

Official Result: Jakub Wikłacz def. Patchy Mix via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

Check Out Highlights From Patchy Mix vs. Jakub Wikłacz at UFC 320: