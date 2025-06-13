Patchy Mix’s UFC debut: Kamaru Usman explains what went wrong

UFC legend Kamaru Usman has given his thoughts on what went wrong during Patchy Mix’s UFC debut against Mario Bautista.

Heading into UFC 316, there was a lot of excitement about the impending UFC debut of Mix. The former Bellator sensation built up quite a reputation in the promotion and when he was signed by the Ultimate Fighting Championship, the popular opinion was that he would pick up right where he left off. Unfortunately, that didn’t quite come to fruition.

Instead, Mix was pretty convincingly defeated by the aforementioned Mario Bautista. It was a one-sided affair and for whatever reason, Patchy just couldn’t get going in any way, shape or form.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Kamaru Usman gave his thoughts on what happened.

Kamaru Usman on Patchy Mix’s UFC debut

“Honestly, I think Patchy Mix cut too much weight,” Usman said on his Pound 4 Pound podcast. “I think so. He looked like his body was not responding. That’s not the Patchy Mix that we’re used to seeing. Everything was flat. Patchy Mix really threw one punch, that was a hook. Right hook. That was it. Head movement wasn’t there. And it was a right hook. Right counter hook. Right counter hook. Sometimes like an almost jab hook, counter hook, that was the shot that was coming the whole time.

“I didn’t see any combinations. I didn’t see a 1-2-3 from Patchy Mix. I rarely saw a 1-2. While Bautista mixed it up, went to the body, went to the head, kick to the body. Bautista looked amazing, but I think the story was I don’t think Patchy Mix recovered from that weight cut.

“Patchy Mix has all the skills, has a lot of skills, and I think he definitely can be at the top of this division, but I think we need to think about what that weight cut is like because it looked bad and I think it was that weight cut.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting