Pat Barry Criticizes Joanna Jedrzejczyk For Not Accepting Rose Namajunas Losses

Despite the fact that former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk was on top of the division for years, there is one person who believes that she needs to move on as she is no longer the champ and the best in the division.

That person is Pat Barry, who is not only a former fighter but also is the coach of and fiancé of current UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas, as he recently went on record by stating that although he respects Jedrzejczyk’s talent, he believes that she cannot accept defeat, and as a result of not doing that, she is hurting herself to grow as a pro-MMA fighter. This is something to be concerned about coming from Barry as he understands that you can learn as much from losing a fight compared to winning and must fix your mistakes.

As seen on the main card of the UFC on FOX 30 event at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada that aired on big FOX, the former UFC women’s strawweight champion scored a decision win over Tecia Torres in a women’s strawweight bout and this all comes off the fact that after the fight, Jedrzejczyk called for a third fight with Namajunas.

“I think that Joanna is f*cking herself over by not accepting defeat,” Barry told MMA Fighting at Thursday’s UFC 227 media day. “That’s why she lost to Valentina three times. Lost the first time, she got robbed. Lost the second time, she got robbed. Lost the third time. Knockout to Rose, wasn’t her fault. Lost a decision, wasn’t her fault. She wants to fight Rose again. She’s not going to be able to. It’s still going to be Rose.” “You can grow from losing,” said Barry, who will corner JJ Aldrich for her main-card fight with Polyana Viana on Saturday night. “If you’re not going to grow from that, how are you going to get better? It’s not her fault that anything ever want wrong in her life. It’s everyone else’s fault but hers. “Honestly, as good as Joanna is — she’s a f*cking fantastic athlete, she’s a dominant athlete, one of the best female fighters to ever live, ever — if she accepted the responsibility for it, how much better would she get? How much better would she be if she accepted it, worked on making some changes? How much better would she be? But she’s been so dominant for so long, I don’t think she’s going to make any changes.”

Their first fight went down in November at UFC 217 where Namajunas won with a first-round knockout and their second fight went down at the UFC 223 pay-per-view event in April that saw Namajunas win by decision.