Arman Tsarukyan’s future: Dana White provides update on relationship

UFC boss Dana White has given his thoughts on the current state of Arman Tsarukyan‘s position in the promotion.

As we know, Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett will collide next month with the UFC interim lightweight championship being up for grabs. The winner is expected to go on to face Ilia Topuria for the undisputed gold, but in the eyes of many, this is an opportunity that should have been afforded to Arman Tsarukyan – especially after he was able to get past Dan Hooker in such dominant fashion.

Alas, Arman Tsarukyan doesn’t seem to be in the UFC’s good books right now. Even Paddy Pimblett was able to lay out a plethora of reasons why the promotion may not take too kindly to some of his previous actions, but when you look at what he’s able to do inside the cage, it does become clear that he’s one of the most intriguing contenders out there.

In a recent interview, Dana White provided an update on Arman Tsarukyan’s future and why he hasn’t been booked to fight for the title.

Dana White’s view on Arman Tsarukyan relationship

“It’s not like I’ve confronted Arman,” White told The Mac Life. “Arman’s a man, he knows how this played out. He knows how this all went down behind the scenes. He knows. We all f*cking know. I don’t ever talk about this shit publicly because you guys [the media] are like a bunch of f*cking old ladies and anything that you can get clicks on and f*cking keep bringing up and all this shit, a lot of man shit happens in this f*cking business and we keep it between us men and it is what it is.

“Now you guys will come out and say, ‘Why isn’t he getting…?’ Arman knows.”

“He’s here,” White said. “You know what I didn’t do? We haven’t cut him. We’re not sideways with him. We don’t dislike him.”

