Paddy Pimblett responds to Matt Frevola’s callout during his UFC 288 post-fight speech.

Although heavily criticised for his recent performance, and being side lined due to injury, Pimblett is still a sought-after opponent for many lightweights still yet to make a significant climb up the rankings. One of which is Frevola, who just scored the most significant win his career this past weekend. The American would KO the No.14 ranked Drew Dober in just one round on this past weekends UFC 288 card

While Frevola had previously called out the Scouser, during his in-cage interview the 32-year-old would use his time on the mic to call out Pimblett.

“Listen up, Paddy Pimblett, you absolutely suck,” Frevola said during his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan.

“Stop being a b**** and let’s fight! You’re on a four-fight win streak. I’m on a three-fight win streak. If you’re in the UFC, you can’t pick and choose your fights. You’ve got to fight who the fans want to see you fight.

Paddy Pimblett responds

Upon seeing the clip, Pimblett would leave a comment via Instagra, claiming that he would accept the fight after branding Frevola the easiest way into the top 15.

Paddy Pimblett says he’ll fight Matt Frevola when he’s back because it is his ‘easiest route into the top 15.’😳#UFC288 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/P0JwCetUZn — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) May 8, 2023 ‘Bit of a weird time to call me out when I can’t even train like,” Pimblett wrote. “But (yeah), I’d fight frevola when I’m back(. He’s) probably the easiest route into the top 15.’- Paddy Pimblett responds to callout.

Pimblett is currently recovering from an ankle injury that he faced in his most recent fight against Jared Gordon at UFC 282 last December. The 28-year-old received surgery last month with the injury being worse than initially expected.

It is unclear when Pimblett is set to return later this year, but also recently said that he would ‘be lucky to fight this year’.

Who would win, Matt Frevola or Paddy Pimblett?