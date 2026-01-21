“I Love Getting Punched In The Face”: Paddy Pimblett Is Ready For War With Justin Gaethje At UFC 324

Paddy Pimblett says he’s fully prepared for whatever happens inside the cage against Justin Gaethje.

Pimblett and Gaethje are set to headline UFC 324 this Saturday, January 24, clashing for the interim lightweight title at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“The Baddy” is riding the momentum of a commanding knockout win over former title challenger Michael Chandler at UFC 314 in April 2025. The 31-year-old Scouser is currently unbeaten in seven UFC appearances since debuting in September 2021, compiling victories over seasoned veterans such as Tony Ferguson, King Green, and Jared Gordon.

With Gaethje standing across from him and the interim title up for grabs, Pimblett says he’ll step into the Octagon this weekend fully expecting a relentless showdown, ready to do whatever it takes to get the job done.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 12: Paddy Pimblett of England prepares to face Michael Chandler in a lightweight bout during the UFC 314 event at Kaseya Center on April 12, 2025, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Paddy Pimblett Gears Up for Violent Clash With Justin Gaethje At UFC 324

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Paddy Pimblett spoke about his interim title bout against Justin Gaethje at UFC 324. “The Baddy” expressed strong belief in his grappling advantage, but made it clear that if the fight turns into a striking battle, he’s fully prepared to dig deep and go the full distance.

“If I don’t end up submitting him fast or knocking him out fast and it’s a 25-minute war, I’m cool with that, Pimblett said. “People seem to think that I don’t like getting punched in the face. I love getting punched in the face. That’s why I stand there with my chin in the air.”

Pimblett also praised “The Highlight,” acknowledging the kind of chaos Gaethje brings into the Octagon, while adding that he’s ready for every possible scenario.