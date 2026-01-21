Paddy Pimblett Is Okay With a 25 Minute War At UFC 324: ‘I’ve got a perfect dance partner for a a long five‑round battle’

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has revealed that he’s prepared for anything as the countdown continues to UFC 324.

On Saturday night, Paddy Pimblett will lock horns with Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 324. The two men will compete for the UFC interim lightweight championship, in a spot that many believed ‘The Baddy’ would never be able to get to. Alas, he has, and he’s ready to go out there and prove why he deserves a crack at undisputed champion Ilia Topuria.

There have been rumblings that if he loses, this could be the last time we see Justin Gaethje as an active competitor in mixed martial arts. Either way, though, that doesn’t appear to be changing the preparation for Paddy Pimblett, who knows that he could make a real statement in Las Vegas.

In a recent interview, Paddy Pimblett revealed what kind of fight he’s expecting against ‘The Highlight’.

Paddy Pimblett looks ahead to Justin Gaethje showdown

“Yeah, I’m cool with that. If I don’t end up submitting him fast or knocking him out fast and it’s a 25‑minute war, I’m cool with that, you know what I mean? People seem to think that I don’t like getting punched in the face. I love getting punched in the face. That’s why I stand there with my chin in the air, you know what I mean?

“Everyone knows when you put Justin Gaethje in a cage it’s not going to be a boring fight, and I like to think everyone knows that about me. I’ve got a perfect dance partner. Put me and him in that cage together and it’s going to be entertainment. Believe me, he’s getting finished or we’re going to have a long five‑round battle.”

Pimblett has always been confident in his abilities, as every fighter should be. Now, though, it’s a case of walking the walk. Gaethje has nothing to lose here and given how both men tend to fight, it’ll be fascinating to see if we do wind up with a quick finish or a drawn out war. Either way, it isn’t going to be boring.