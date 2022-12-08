Paddy Pimblett predicts first round win over Jared Gordon at UFC 282: ‘He’s just not on my level’

Ahead of his first flagship event appearance under the banner of the UFC this weekend, surging lightweight prospect, Paddy Pimblett has predicted a first round victory over opponent, Jared Gordon – claiming the 11-fight Octagon veteran is simply not on the same level as him.

Pimblett, who features at UFC 282 this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena, was initially slated to feature on the main card of the event, however, has since been promoted to a co-headlining slot against Gordon, amid the cancellation of Jiri Prochazka’s title defense with Glover Teixeira.

The originally booked co-main event feature between former champion, Jan Blachowicz, and Magomed Ankalaev will now feature atop the card, with the vacant light heavyweight championship up for grabs.

Paddy Pimblett insists there are levels between himself and Jared Gordon

Previewing his upcoming clash with Gordon in his Las Vegas, Nevada outing, Pimblett predicted a first round win over the New York native.

“I really like Jared Gordon,” Paddy Pimblett said. “I respect him. His story is amazing. He’s a big advocate for mental health himself and for helping people through addiction and get their life back on track.”



“He has gone from being an addict to fighting in the UFC,” Paddy Pimblett continued. “Just look at Jared – he’s the perfect example. He just isn’t on my level, and I’m going to finish Jared Gordon. He’s getting finished in the first round, and everyone will finally realize who the f*ck the boy is.” (Transcribed by Combat Sports UK)

3-0 in the UFC since his Octagon landing back in September of last year, Liverpool native, Pimblett stopped the trio of Luigi Vendramini, Kazula Vargas, and then most recently in a July co-main event in London, submitted Jordan Leavitt with a second round rear-naked choke.

Boasting a 19-5 professional record, Gordon’s most recent Octagon walk saw him nab an impressive unanimous decision win over Brazilian veteran, Leonardo Santos back in August of this year.