Paddy Pimblett Opens Up on Mental Health Struggles After Past Losses: “I Had to Go and Speak to Someone”

Paddy Pimblett recently opened up about his mental health struggles during 2018–19, revealing that he needed therapy to overcome that difficult period in his life.

Pimblett claimed the Cage Warriors featherweight championship in 2016, beating Johnny Frachey. The same year, he defended his strap once against Julian Erosa. However, in 2017, his second title defense was unsuccessful, and he lost to Nad Narimani by unanimous decision.

After that setback, in 2018, Pimblett moved up to lightweight and secured a submission victory against Alexis Savvidis. Later that year, ‘The Baddy’ fought for the Cage Warriors lightweight championship against Soren Bak and lost by unanimous decision.

During a recent sit-down with Men’s Health UK, Pimblett referenced these two losses in title fights and how that affected him mentally. He also revealed that he lost both fights because of injuries. In the second fight, he entered the cage with a broken hand.

The Liverpudlian believed that losing two fights under the Cage Warriors banner would cost him his chance at a UFC contract. He also confessed that after those defeats, he would wake up in tears every morning, which ultimately pushed him to seek help and speak to someone.

“A couple of years ago, in like 2018-19, I had to actually go and speak to a therapist at James’ Place. And I always say, without that, I don’t know if I would still be here… I lost two out of three fights, and I went into both of the fights I lost injured. The second one, I went into it with a broken hand.”

‘The Baddy’ added:

“Every morning, I was just waking up crying. My now-wife was going to work, saying ‘see you later,’ and I was just rolling over, crying in bed every morning without fail. Done that for a few months, just thinking wow, my career is over. I could have gone to the UFC because I was already being offered to go to the UFC twice, and I never thought about [it]… I’ve lost twice in Cage Warriors; I’m never getting signed by the UFC. They are not going to want me.”

Pimblett added that he had to go to James’ Place for help:

“In that time, I had to go and speak to someone, and I went to James’ Place, which is a mental health charity… Without Jane, I don’t know if I would still be here.”

After failing to win the lightweight title, Paddy Pimblett returned to winning ways in 2020, secured two back-to-back wins, and finally signed a contract with the UFC.

This weekend, the Brit who is undefeated in the UFC will fight for the interim lightweight title at UFC 324 opposite Justin Gaethje.

Paddy Pimblett has purchased 250 tickets for UFC 324

In a recent interview with Michael Bisping, Paddy Pimblett made it known that his friends and family will be in attendance for UFC 324, when he takes on Justin Gaethje. ‘The Baddy’ has purchased 250 tickets and is waiting for his close ones to back him up and cheer when he dismantles ‘The Highlight.’

