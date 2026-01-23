“I’m still going to smash his head in,” Why Paddy Pimblett is not Concerned with Justin Gaethje’s Possible Staph Infection

UFC star Paddy Pimblett isn’t concerned by rumors suggesting that Justin Gaethje may have a staph infection ahead of their clash at UFC 324.

On Saturday night, Paddy Pimblett will go head to head with Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 324. The UFC interim lightweight championship is on the line, offering the Liverpudlian his first opportunity to win UFC gold. Gaethje, meanwhile, has been interim champion before, and he’s also twice fought for the undisputed belt against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira.

Still, while he has that experience, Justin Gaethje has also been talking about the possibility of retiring ahead of this meeting with Paddy Pimblett. You’d have to think ‘The Baddy’ knows how much momentum he has behind him, and if he can push his way past Gaethje, he will set himself up for an absolutely huge showdown with rival Ilia Topuria for the undisputed title.

In a recent media scrum, Paddy Pimblett responded to rumors flying around that Justin Gaethje may have been suffering from a staph infection.

Paddy Pimblett is calm ahead of UFC 324 showdown

“Yeah, I’ve seen the rumors of him having staph. It’s one of them – what are we meant to do? If he’s got staph, lad, he’s got staph. It doesn’t matter if he’s got staph or not, I’m still going to smash his head in. But this lad moves forward with staph and knocks people out in the first round, so it doesn’t affect him that bad.

“That’ll be another excuse for everyone when I win – ‘Oh, Justin Gaethje had staph as well.’ So it’s one of them. I get on with it. I’m going to be turning up in the cage and all’s that matters is if I turn up, nobody beats me.”

Get ready, folks, because this one is set to be an absolute barnburner.