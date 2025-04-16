Is Paddy Pimblett built for the big stage? UFC vet sees shades of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre in his mindset

UFC veteran Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on the rise of Paddy Pimblett and why he has become such a star in mixed martial arts.

When he first came through the doors of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, there was a lot of speculation surrounding Paddy Pimblett. Some were buying into the hype, whereas others were of the belief that he was never really going to make it into the big time. In the end, those who backed him were correct to do so, given that he may now be just one win away from a UFC lightweight title shot.

Paddy Pimblett has always believed he can go far and he continues to prove all of his doubters wrong. After his dominant win over Michael Chandler, there’s not much that can be said against him – especially now that he’s continually calling for fights against some of the biggest names in his division.

In a recent video, Chael Sonnen expressed his feelings on the rise of Paddy Pimblett.

Chael Sonnen praises Paddy Pimblett

“Every now and then, you’ll have a guy that’s good at what we call the intangibles—Khabib comes to mind, Georges St-Pierre comes to mind. When I watch Paddy, he is not dynamic. He stays calm. He fights like a young guy that believes in himself and the lights never get too bright. As simple as that might sound, that’s a rarity and it’ll take you a long way.”

Pimblett seems to possess a different kind of focus when he’s in the cage these days. He is far more composed, he’s more measured, and he knows what he has to do in order to win the fight. That can take you a long way in this game, and we’re intrgued to see what comes next for ‘The Baddy’.