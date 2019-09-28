Ovince Saint Preux Registers Another Von Flue Choke – UFC Copenhagen Highlights

Spread the word!













Ovince Saint Preux got back on the win column and did it with a familiar move.

After surviving an early onslaught from Michal Oleksiejczuk in the first round where he even got dropped, “OSP” recovered and started landing more frequently on his foe.

He eventually got the Pole down in the second round and locked in his trademark von flue choke to get the submission win. Out of six von flue choke submissions in UFC history, Saint Preux now boasts four of them. Maybe it’s time to change the name of the submission?

You can watch the finish below:

He did it … AGAIN!@003_OSP hits the VON PREUX choke and submits Oleksiejczuk! pic.twitter.com/D8M2KWYpeD — UFC (@ufc) September 28, 2019

What did you think of the finish? Do you think the submission move should be renamed as a tribute to Saint Preux?