Oscar De La Hoya calls out Floyd Mayweather: ‘Stop embarrassing yourself’

Former world champion boxing star, Oscar De La Hoya appears to be less than a fan of former opponent, Floyd Mayweather — claiming the Grand Rapids puncher is just “embarrassing” himself off the back of his rematch exhibition bout with John Gotti III earlier this month in Mexico City.

Mayweather, who retired from professional boxing back in 2017, most recently improved his perfect record to 50-0 in a showdown against mixed martial arts star, Conor McGregor — landing a tenth round TKO win over the Dublin striker in their grudge match in Las Vegas.

As for De La Hoya, the former world champion boxer called time on his decorated in-ring career back in 2008 following a stunning knockout loss to common-foe, Manny Pacquiao — and has since turned his hand to promoting under the Golden Boy Promotions banner.

Oscar De La Hoya hits out at Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition bouts

However, sharing his thoughts on Mayweather’s rematch exhibition bout with Gotti III earlier this month — in which the former fired an official mid-fight on his way to a pummeling decision, De La Hoya hit out as his former foe for hosting “embarrassing” exhibitions.

“Floyd Mayweather fought another exhibition against (John) Gotti (III) last Saturday, a real sh*t show that left the crowd booing in the arena at the end,” Oscar De La Hoya said on his Instagram account. “In the middle of the second round, Floyd literally had the referee swapped out. He didn’t like that the referee told him to stop hitting behind the head. Floyd is used to having the refs do whatever he wants, and he wasn’t getting his way this time.

Oscar De La Hoya with a message for Floyd Mayweather on Instagram today: "You have to stop embarrassing yourself with these exhibitions."



[🎥 @OscarDeLaHoya] pic.twitter.com/6yvLft6Del — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) August 31, 2024

“It was so embarrassing,” Oscar De La Hoya explained. “Floyd, you’re 50 years old. You’re a legend in this sport, and I’ve stood up for you in countless interviews, including Shannon Sharpe’s podcast last week. But you have to stop embarrassing yourself with these exhibitions. I know life i hard and life is expensive, but come one man, put your legacy first. Nobody wants to remember you like this.”