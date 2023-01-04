Oscar De La Hoya denounces Dana White over slapping his wife: “Boston aerobic instructors are real tough guys.”

Famed boxing promoter Oscar De La Hoya has weighed in on Dana White being caught on video striking his wife, Anne.

On New Year’s Eve, UFC president Dana White was filmed slapping his wife. Now, the former boxing world champion Oscar De La Hoya has shared his thoughts on the matter on Twitter.

Oscar De La Hoya shared:

“My good friend [Dana White] is so greedy he decided to steal fighter pay from his new league on TBS ‘Power Slap’ by getting fighter of the night against his WIFE. Those Boston aerobic instructors are real tough guys.”

My good friend @danawhite is so greedy he decided to steal fighter pay from his new league on TBS ‘Power Slap’ by getting fighter of the night against his WIFE. Those Boston aerobic instructors are real tough guys. https://t.co/4YF4vHKIOG — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) January 3, 2023

Oscar De La Hoya claims Dana White is promoting Power Slap League

The 49-year-old Oscar De La Hoya has a long history with Dana White. The two combat sports promoters have publicly criticized one another in a feud that dates back years.

Dana White is currently trying to launch Power Slap League, a slapping competition. De La Hoya recognizes the irony of White getting public attention by way of slapping his partner. De La Hoya also jabbed that before Dana White was the UFC president he was a boxing aerobics instructor in Boston.

In 2014, former Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice was caught on video striking his partner. At the time, White decried the situation. Speaking in an interview with FOX Sports Live, Dana White declared:

“Here’s one thing that you never bounce back from and that’s putting your hands on a woman. Been that way in the UFC since we started here. You don’t bounce back from putting your hands on a woman.”

Anne and Dana have been married for 26 years. Since this indecent has gone public, Endeavor, the parent company of the UFC, has suffered a fall in its stock.

Earlier this year, Dana White commented on his ongoing feud with De La Hoya. White said there was no way to recover that friendship. In an interview with GQ Sport, the UFC president said:

“[Oscar De La Hoya] and I were actually friends. I used to go to his fights, I used to watch his fights, I used to promote his fights. That guy did way too much damage for us to ever be friends again.”