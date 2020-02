ONE: Warrior’s Code Results: Petchmorakot Outpoints Pongsiri

Spread the word!













ONE: Warrior’s Code went down today (Fri. 7 February) inside the Istora Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia.

In the main event Thailand’s Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy and Pongsiri PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym battled it out for the right to be crowned ONE’s inaugural Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion.

In the co-main event, Brazil’s Leandro Ataides took on the Netherland’s Reinier de Ridder in an anticipated middleweight clash.

Here are the full results from ONE: Warrior’s Code.

Main Card:

Muay Thai Featherweight World Championship: Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy def. Pongsiri PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym via Unanimous Decision

Middleweight: Reinier de Ridder def. Leandro Ataides via Unanimous Decision

Lightweight: Iuri Lapicus def. Marat Gafurov via RD1 Submission

Flyweight: Eko Roni Saputra def. Khon Sichan via RD1 Submission

Featherweight: Koyomi Matsushima def. Kim Jae Woong via RD3 TKO

Prelims: