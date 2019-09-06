ONE: Immortal Triumph, Preview & Start Time

Spread the word!













ONE Championship touches down in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam this week for the promotions inaugural event in the South East Asian country.

ONE: Immortal Triumph will take place on Friday, 6 September inside the Phú Thọ Indoor Stadium. It will be an all Super Series event due to MMA being outlawed in Vietnam.

The main card starts at 9:30 am EST/6:30 am PST. The prelims will begin at 6:00 am EST/3:00 am PST.

The 14-bout card will be made up of ten Muay Thai and four kickboxing bouts. Headlining the evening will be a title clash for the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship. Reigning champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will square off against Algeria’s Brice Delval, who will be making his promotional debut.

In the co-main event, Thailand’s Saemapetch Fairtex will take on French-Algerian Adam Noi.

Nong-O Looks To Continue His ONE Winning Streak

Thailand’s Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is a Muay Thai legend. In the course of his career, the 32 year old has captured four Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai World Championships across multiple weight classes. He has over 300 professional bouts to his name and holds a winning record of 258-54-1.

After taking a break from the sport in 2015 to become a trainer at Evolve MMA in Singapore, Nong-O returned to the competitive arena in 2018. An elite striker Nong-O has steamed rolled over recent opposition. It is hard picturing how Delval, a relative novice compared to the champion, will be able to find a pathway to victory.

The 20-year old Delval trains out the highly respected Mahmoudi Gym in Paris. He is likely to come to ring prepared and with a do-die attitude. However, it is unlikely to be enough against an opponent as experienced as Nong-O.

Bi Nguyen Returns Home

America’s Bi Nguyen will compete in the country of her birth for the first time at ONE: Immortal Triumph. The ONE atomweight is set to take on India’s Puja Tomar in her first Muay Thai bout under the ONE banner. Nguyen is coming off a disappointing split decision loss to Myanmar’s Bozhena Antoniyar at ONE: Masters Of Destiny, and will want to make a quick return to the winner’s circle.

The 29 year old comes from a Muay Thai background, so the switch to stand-up will not overly concern her. In Tomar, she will be facing a fighter bursting with confidence after her recent MMA victory over Indonesia’s Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol.

A national Wushu champion Tomar may not have the same Muay Thai credentials as Nguyen, but she is still a decorated stand-up fighter. The Indian athlete has also made it known that she feels Nguyen lacks heart and will aim to capitalize on this perceived weakness.

However, the emotional impact of being back in Vietnam should inspire Nguyen, but it could also place extra pressure on her shoulders. We will find out on Friday how she copes with the extra spotlight.

A Heavy-Hitting Russian Arrives

WMC World Champion Beybulat Isaev will make his ONE debut this week against Brazil’s Anderson Silva. The pair will lock horns in a light heavyweight kickboxing bout that should end with someone hitting the floor, especially since they will be wearing 4-ounce MMA gloves.

Isaev is an exciting fighter to watch and one who moves well for a big man and at 25 years of age he is still coming into his athletic prime. A clash with the veteran Silva should provide him with the perfect opportunity to showcase his talents.

Main Card

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao (C) vs Brice Delval ( ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship)

Saemapetch Fairtex vs Adam Noi (ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai)

Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat vs Azwan Che (ONE Flyweight Muay Thai)

Beybulat Isaev vs Anderson Silva (ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing)

Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai vs Bobo Sacko (ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai)

Chris Nguyen vs Yukinori Ogasawara (ONE Flyweight Muay Thai)

Bi Nguyen vs Puja Tomar (ONE Atomweight Muay Thai)

Preliminary Card