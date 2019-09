ONE: Immortal Triumph, Live Results

Spread the word!













LowKickMMA will be providing you with results from ONE: Immortal Triumph. The event is going down today (Friday, September 6, 2019) inside the Phú Thọ Indoor Stadium, ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Due to MMA being banned in Vietnam, the entire 12-bout card will be made up of Muay Thai and kickboxing bouts. The main event of the evening sees ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao defending his belt against Algeria’s Brice Delval.

Former Survivor contestant Bi Nguyen will also be in action when she takes on India’s Puja Tomar in an atomweight Muay Thai contest. Follow LowKickMMA for live results and up to the minute ONE: Immortal Triumph results below.

Main Card (Main Card (B/R Live (US), ONE App (International), 9:30 a.m. ET)

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao (C) def. Brice Delval via split decision (ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship)

Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat def. Azwan Che via R3 KO (punch, 2:45) (ONE Flyweight Muay Thai)

Anderson Silva def. Beybulat Isaev via R1 KO (punch, 2:20) (ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing)

Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai def. Bobo Sacko via unanimous decision (ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai)

Chris Nguyen def. Yukinori Ogasawara via unanimous decision (ONE Flyweight Muay Thai)

Bi Nguyen def. Puja Tomar via split decision (ONE Atomweight Muay Thai)

Preliminary Card (Preliminaries (ONE App, Facebook, Twitter, 7:30 a.m. ET)

Panpayak Jitmuangnon def. Masahide Kudo via unanimous decision (ONE Flyweight Kickboxing)

Mongkolpetch Petchyindee Academy def. Joseph Lasiri via majority decision (ONE Flyweight Muay Thai)

Santino Verbeek def. Juan Cervantes via majority decision (ONE Welterweight Kickboxing)

Momotaro def. Singtongnoi Por Telakun via R1 KO (0:41) (ONE Flyweight Muay Thai)

Viktoria Lipianska def. Amber Kitchen via split decision (ONE Strawweight Muay Thai)

Michael Pham def. Mohamad Fakri Bin Yusoff via unanimous decision (ONE Featherweight Muay Thai)

Saemapetch Fairtex vs Adam Noi and Nguyen Thanh Tung vs Shahzaib Rindh canceled for medical reasons.