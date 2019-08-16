ONE: Dreams Of Gold Results: Ennahachi Dethrones Academy

LowKickMMA will be providing you with ONE: Dreams Of Gold results today (Friday, August 16, 2019) from the Impact Arena, in Bangkok, Thailand.
The main event of 15-bout card will be title fight for the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Championship. Thailand’s Petchdam Petchyindee Academy will be making the first defense of his belt against the Dutchman Ilias Ennahachi.
The semi-finals of the ONE Featherweight Featherweight Kickboxing Grand Prix are also set to take place.
Follow LowKickMMA for live results and up to the minute ONE: Dreams Of Gold results below.
Main Card ( Main Card (B/R Live (US), ONE App (International), 9:30 a.m. ET)
- Ilias Ennahachi def. Petchdam Petchyindee Academy via R3 KO (punches, 0:59) (ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title)
- Giorgio “The Doctor” Petrosyan def. Smokin’ Jo Nattawut via R1 KO (punch, 2:50) (ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix semifinal)
- Stamp Fairtex def. Asha Roka via R3 submission (rear-naked choke, 1:29) (mixed martial arts – women’s atomweight)
- Samy “AK47” Sana def. “Genghis Khan” Dzhabar Askerov via majority decision (ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix semifinal)
- Alex Silva def. Stefer Rahardian via R2 submission (armbar, 4:55) (mixed martial arts – strawweight)
- Muangthai PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym def. Kenta Yamada via unanimous decision (ONE Super Series Muay Thai – bantamweight)
- Thanh Le def. Kotetsu Boku via R1 KO (punches 1:28) (mixed martial arts – featherweight)
Preliminary Card ( Preliminaries (ONE App, Facebook, Twitter, 6 a.m. ET)
- Lerdsila Phuket Top Team def. Savvas Michael via R2 TKO (0:29) (ONE Super Series Muay Thai – flyweight)
- Yusup Saadulaev def. Dae Hwan Kim via unanimous decision (mixed martial arts – bantamweight)
- Chan Rothana def. Gustavo Balart via unanimous decision (mixed martial arts – flyweight)
- Bangpleenoi Petchyindee Academy def. Liam Nolan via majority decision (ONE Super Series Muay Thai – 72-kilogram catchweight)
- Ryuto Sawada def. Aziz Calim via R1 submission (rear-naked choke, 1:09) (mixed martial arts – strawweight)
- Alaverdi Ramazanov de. Ognjen Topic via RD1 KO (strikes 2.25)(ONE Super Series Muay Thai – bantamweight)
- Zhao Zhi Kang def. Paul Lumihi via RD2 submission (rear-naked choke, 4:08)(mixed martial arts – bantamweight)
- Hexigetu vs. Ramon Gonzales (mixed martial arts – strawweight) – Bout canceled due to Ramon Gonzales failing to make weight and hydration.
