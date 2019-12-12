ONE Championship Announce Full Card For January’s Manila Show

Spread the word!













ONE Championship has announced its full card for their upcoming Manila show on Friday, 31 January.

ONE: Fire & Fury, which will take place inside the Mall Of Asia Arena, will be headlined by a strawweight title bout. Defending champion and hometown hero Joshua “The Passion” Pacio is scheduled to take on former strawweight champ Alex “Little Rock” Silva.

The 23-year-old Pacio finished 2019 as Team Lakay’s sole ONE World Champion. The Baguio City gym started the year with four world champions, a number which has slowly been whittled down over the last twelve months.

Pacio briefly lost his grip on the title after a split decision loss to Japan’s Yosuke Saruta in January. However, the Filipino bounced back in style, finishing Saruta in the fourth round and recapturing the title when the pair meet in a rematch three months later.

Silva will come into this bout riding a two-fight winning streak after three straight losses. The Brazilian is a talented submission artist, but has not had a win over top flight opposition since 2017.

There are no surprises as to the makeup of the rest of the card with local fighters set to feature heavily on the ten-bout show.

Full Card: