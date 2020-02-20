ONE Announces Bouts For Upcoming Infinity Shows

Spread the word!













ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong made an announcement today regarding ONE’s upcoming cards in Jakarta, Indonesia, and Manila, Philippines.

The two cards which take place on Fri, 10 April and Fri, 29 May respectively, form part of ONE’s Infinity Series. The promotion will hold three Infinity cards in 2020. The shows have been labeled as ONE’s “tentpole” events. The third Infinity card will be held in October in Tokyo, Japan.

Sityodtong announced six bouts today: three for Jakarta and three for Manila.

In Jakarta, Adriano Moraes defends his flyweight strap against Demetrious Johnson, Vitaly Bigdash faces Aung La Nsang in an attempt to regain his middleweight title, and Roman Kryklia defends his light heavyweight kickboxing title against Andrei Stoica.

The Manila card features ONE Heavyweight World Champion Brandon Vera locking horns with Arjan Singh Bhullar, Christian Lee defending his lightweight title against Iuri Lapicus and what should be a fun lightweight duel between Eddie Alveraz and Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev.

Sityodtong said in his Facebook post that further bouts announcements are set to come.