Daniel Cormier explains how O’Malley is playing psychological games with Merab Dvalishvili

Ahead of next month’s title fight at Noche UFC, former two-weight champion, Daniel Cormier claims it’s clear as day to see the incumbent, Sean O’Malley is playing “mind games” with his incoming foe, Merab Dvalishvili.

O’Malley, the current undisputed bantamweight gold holder, is slated to headline UFC 306 next month at the Las Vegas Sphere, taking on surging number one ranked contender, Merab Dvalishvili — in his second defense of his divisional crown.

Last time out, Montana striker, O’Malley turned in a dominant unanimous decision win over Marlon Vera — avenging his sole professional defeat in a stunning judging win over the Ecuadorian challenger.

As for Tbilisi native, Dvalishvili most recently added to his lengthy winning spree with a unanimous decision shutout win over former two-division champion and Olympic gold medal winner, Henry Cejudo.

Daniel Cormier breaks down Sean O’Malley – Merab Dvalishvili

And according to Hall of Fame inductee, Cormier, the undisputed gold holder, O’Malley is playing some major “mind games” with Georgian challenger, Merab Dvalishvili ahead of Noche UFC.

“This young man has managed to not only become a champion but to become a star,” Daniel Cormier said on his YouTube channel. “So when (Sean) O’Malley says things like that, I’m pretty sure he’s stewing. But he (Merab Dvalishvili) also has to recognize that these are the games that guys that understand fighting.”

They want to play the mind game with you, that really are like O’Malley or Conor McGregor,” Cormier explained. “Them being able to frustrate you is a win for them. Because if you get frustrated. and you start to make a mistake.”

Vowing to steal the proverbial thunder of super middleweight boxing star, Canelo Alvarez who defends his crown on the same night as his fight at the Sphere against Edgar Berlanga, O’Malley also vowed to land a stunning knockout of Dvalishvili.

“This fight, I’m feeling good as f*ck,” Sean O’Malley said. “I love this matchup. He’s got a ten fight win streak. It’s a big fight. It’s at The Sphere. It’s in competition with boxing, which is just kinda an extra little layer.

“When it comes to Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, who are they talking about?” Sean O’Malley explained. “Are they talking about Canelo? Are they talking about the boxing fight? Or are they talking about the absolute dominating, beautiful, masterful, masterclass performance that I put on Merab and the viral knockout that came with it? Or are they talking about a 36 minutes Canelo boxing fight, that was kinda fire?”