Oktagon 81: Two Huge Titles Fights To End 2025

Top European promotion Oktagon return for one final event before the new year as Oktagon 81 takes place in Prague this Sunday.

In the O2 Arena in Prague a huge heavyweight clash headlines the card as double champion Will Fleury defends the heavyweight belt against a returning king of Oktagon Martin Buday. In the co main event two UFC veterans collide for the flyweight championship. Kazakhstan’s own Zhalgas Zhumagulov defends his belt for this first time against David Dvořák who returns to the promotion in his home nation of Czech Republic.

Will fleury vs Martin Buday at Oktagon 81

At 36 years old Will Fleury still feels very much in the prime of his career and is ready to show that against the returning Martin Buday. The Slovakian left Oktagon back in 2021 and earned a UFC contract with a victory on Dana White’s Contender Series. While in the elite organisation he performed very well getting to a record of 7-1 before his puzzling departure earlier this year. Many fans were bewildered by the Slovakian leaving the UFC particularly with the heavyweight division being notably weak in comparison to the rest of the roster.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JULY 26: Martin Buday of Slovakia reacts after a victory against Marcus Buchecha of Brazil in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on July 26, 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

He returns to fight an agitated Irishman that’s been itching to fight after a hand surgery kept him out for most of the year. Fleury is a double champion in Oktagon holding both light heavyweight and heavyweight belts, he won the vacant heavyweight title in March against Lazar Todev and now will defend it for the first time in Prague. Fleury has voiced his frustrations recently about the lack of activity and has been fit to fight since September but has felt no desire from Oktagon to make a fight.

“I’m 36 years old and I’m clearly in my prime. Let’s make the most of this window. And I felt no desire on Oktagon’s behalf to make the most of that window.” Fleury stated will speaking on Brandon Talks Fighting YouTube channel.

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs David Dvořák at oktagon 81

Zhalgas Zhumagulov joined Oktagon last year after a turbulent tenure in the UFC which ended in 2023. Prior to joining the UFC Zhumagulov was 12-3 and had great wins over the likes of Tagir Ulanbekov and Shajidul Haque but he could not get any momentum in the top organisation. He disappointingly went 1-6 across his seven UFC bouts. Now in Oktagon he returned to winning ways with a debut victory against Aaron Aby before winning the belt in June against Beno Adamia.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – JUNE 24: (R-L) Zhalgas Zhumagulov of Kazakstan punches Joshua Van of Myanmarin their flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena on June 24, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

His opponent David Dvořák fought six times within the UFC but went on a three fight skid leaving to his exit from the promotion back in 2023. The Czech fights in front of a home crowd this weekend for this first time since 2019 when he fought at the Oktagon 13 event headlined by organisation legend Karlos Vémola. Dvořák will hope to reinvigorate his career with a victory against another former UFC fighter in his home nation at Oktagon 81.