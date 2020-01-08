Official UFC Auckland Poster Released (Photo)

Spread the word!













The UFC has officially released the poster for their upcoming UFC Auckland event in February.

All the action goes down from the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on February 23. The card will feature some great bouts, including a lightweight scrap between Paul Felder and Dan Hooker. The winner of the bout could very well take the next big step in their quest for a shot at the 155-pound throne.

You can check out the newly-released UFC Auckland poster, along with the updated card below.

UFC Auckland Card

Paul Felder vs. Dan Hooker

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Ben Sosoli

Jake Matthews vs. Emil Meek

Magomed Mustafaev vs. Brad Riddell

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Xiaonan Yan

Jimmy Crute vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Shana Dobson vs. Rachael Ostovich

Kevin Aguilar vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

Kai Kara-France vs. Tyson Nam

Song Kenan vs. Callan Potter

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Jalin Turner

What do you think about the UFC Auckland poster?