Official UFC Auckland Poster Released (Photo)

The UFC has officially released the poster for their upcoming UFC Auckland event in February.
All the action goes down from the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on February 23. The card will feature some great bouts, including a lightweight scrap between Paul Felder and Dan Hooker. The winner of the bout could very well take the next big step in their quest for a shot at the 155-pound throne.
You can check out the newly-released UFC Auckland poster, along with the updated card below.
UFC Auckland Card
- Paul Felder vs. Dan Hooker
- Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Ben Sosoli
- Jake Matthews vs. Emil Meek
- Magomed Mustafaev vs. Brad Riddell
- Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Xiaonan Yan
- Jimmy Crute vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
- Shana Dobson vs. Rachael Ostovich
- Kevin Aguilar vs. Zubaira Tukhugov
- Kai Kara-France vs. Tyson Nam
- Song Kenan vs. Callan Potter
- Jamie Mullarkey vs. Jalin Turner
What do you think about the UFC Auckland poster?