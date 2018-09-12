Official Poster For Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 Released

Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddel’s trilogy fight for Golden Boy Promotions finally has a poster.

Golden Boy Promotions’ official Twitter account Tweeted out the following poster today (Wed. September 13, 2018):

Liddell and Ortiz first fought each other back in 2004. That fight took place at UFC 47 where Liddell won via second-round knockout. Ortiz was able to rack up a five-fight win streak and earn a rematch with “The Iceman.”

The result was the same, however, as Ortiz secured the victory in the third round via TKO to retain his UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 66. That fight took place back in December of 2006.

Fast forward over a decade later and both men have since retired from mixed martial arts (MMA) competition. Earlier this year, it was announced that Liddell and Ortiz signed with Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions to put on a trilogy bout.

It’s an interesting decision for the two to have a trilogy given Liddell won both fights. Nonetheless, the fight will happen on pay-per-view (PPV) on November 24th from The Forum in Inglewood, California.