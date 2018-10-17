NYSAC Sounds Off On Health Concerns For Daniel Cormier & Derrick Lewis

NYSAC sounds off on concerns for Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis leading into their headlining fight at the UFC 230 pay-per-view event.

Daniel Cormier & Derrick Lewis Injuries

First up is the UFC heavyweight champion going on record earlier this week by saying that he’s still dealing with the effects of a broken finger that he suffered at UFC 226.

On the flip side, we have the hard-hitting title contender. The Nevada State Athletic Commission originally gave Lewis a 30-day medical suspension. Obviously, it would have not made Lewis eligible to return in time for this UFC 230 fight. However, the NSAC recently updated the document and it now shows Lewis with a 21-day suspension. Thus, he can fight.

NYSAC Sounds Off

“Our medical team may require additional medical checks for any specific fighter when warranted, and they do,” NYSAC spokesperson Lee Park told MMAjunkie.

Park would not comment on DC’s case further as Cormier initially was given a six-month suspension for his injured finger. Although, the UFC heavyweight champion is able to fight before that suspension is up if he can be cleared with a doctor’s note.

Lewis Challenges

The commission has put in for a request on more paperwork for Lewis, who has asked for his UFC 229 suspension to be reduced.

“He challenged his medical suspension in Nevada, an action permitted in pretty much all jurisdictions,” Park wrote. “Nevada then reduced his suspension to three weeks instead of one month. In light of this, NYSAC has asked for all new medical documentation to prove his fitness to be licensed in New York State.”

The Event

The UFC 230 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York City with the main card airing on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.