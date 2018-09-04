Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Father Reacts To Conor McGregor’s Insult

UFC 229 will be headlined by a lightweight title bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor.

Although the rivalry between the pair is deeply personal, the build-up to the fight has been rather quiet. McGregor has fired off a few shots towards the Russian’s camp, but to no major response.

Last month, McGregor called out his opponent’s father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, by naming him a “quivering coward.”

He has finally responded to the Irishman’s comments in an interview with RT:

”Mentally they can’t get (under our skin),” he said. “In that aspect we are standing firm. “We are even letting certain things pass. But we are not forgiving anything. The cage and the fight are still ahead.”

Although McGregor is the biggest name one can draw in the mixed martial arts (MMA) world, Mr. Nurmagomedov seems more interested in other potential fights for his son: