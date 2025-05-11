“Not a Girl from the Hotel”: Valentina Shevchenko Shuts Down Doubters with Vintage Performance and a Message on Legacy

Valentina Shevchenko defended her UFC flyweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Manon Fiorot at UFC 315, further extending her record as one of the most accomplished fighters in the division. The bout was closely contested, with all three judges scoring the fight 48-47 in Shevchenko’s favor after five rounds. Fiorot, who came into the fight as the number two-ranked contender, started aggressively, but Shevchenko’s experience allowed her to control the pace and respond effectively to Fiorot’s attacks.

Valentina Shevchenko on Age, Legacy, and Beating the Odds: “Keep Betting on Me. Always.”

Early in the fight, Valentina Shevchenko landed a right hand that broke Fiorot’s nose, forcing the challenger to adjust her strategy and fight through visible discomfort.

Valentina Shevchenko’s performance was marked by sharp counters and disciplined defense, especially as Fiorot attempted to pressure her throughout the fight. The champion’s ability to adapt was evident as she relied on her training and experience, noting, “Experience gives you power, speed-all those years of constant practice, tactics, technique. Every day, we’re speaking with my coach about what I have to do in the fight, and if this doesn’t work, what I have to do next. So, it’s definitely experience that brings much more in terms of technique, tactics, power, and speed.”

Shevchenko emphasized that her preparation and adaptability were key factors in maintaining her edge over younger opponents. At 37, Shevchenko became the oldest fighter, male or female, to successfully defend a UFC title below the middleweight division, joining a select group of fighters with at least ten UFC title fight wins. Addressing questions about her age and legacy, Shevchenko dismissed the notion that her career is winding down.

“It’s not numbers. It’s how you feel inside, how your power, how your preparation works. This is what matters. If you feel young inside, and in training you feel you can kick ass of anyone who’s younger than you, this is the right measurement,” she said after the fight. She also stated that reflecting on legacy is something for after retirement, not while she remains an active competitor: “Your legacy will be after, when you’re done and you say, ‘Okay, these are my gloves, I don’t want to do it anymore.’ Then you start to reflect, but before then, no. You’re not allowed.”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 14: Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan reacts after her five-round battle against Alexa Grasso of Mexico in the UFC flyweight championship fight during the UFC 306 at Riyadh Season Noche UFC event at Sphere on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Valentina Shevchenko acknowledged Fiorot’s toughness, saying: “My opponent is a tough opponent, it’s not like a girl from the hotel or something like that. She’s number two ranked, so she has all the power. She came here for a reason, and I didn’t expect any easy fight.” She also expressed that she hopes Fiorot continues her career, stating, “I completely don’t want her to retire.”

With this victory, Shevchenko solidifies her position at the top of the flyweight division and continues to defy expectations about age and athletic decline. As speculation grows about a potential super fight with strawweight champion Zhang Weili, Shevchenko remains focused on the present, urging fans and critics alike to judge her by her performances rather than her years.